The Louisville Public Media team took home some serious hardware during this year’s award season. Congrats to the reporters and editors from WFPL, Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Ohio Valley ReSource! Here’s a rundown, and links to read our award-winning work.

Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism

The Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism recognize the best health reporting in print, broadcast and online media.

2019 Award in the Consumer/feature (large) category for Fatal Flaws: How Kentucky Is Failing Its Workers, a collaboration between the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, the Ohio Valley ReSource and the Center for Public Integrity.

Edward R. Murrow Award

The Radio Television Digital News Association honors outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

2019 Regional Award — Overall Excellence

— Overall Excellence 2019 Regional Award — Investigative Reporting for “Fatal Flaws”

— Investigative Reporting for “Fatal Flaws” 2019 Regional Award — Excellence in Writing for Ryan Van Velzer’s Environmental Reporting

Investigative Reporters and Editors

The country’s top investigative journalism association honors the best work in the nation.

2018 Investigative Radio – Finalist – “Fatal Flaws”

Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters

Louisville Public Media’s news teams took home five first place awards, including an award for Overall Excellence (which included submissions from everyone in the newsroom).

Other first place awards included:

Green Eyeshade Award

The Society of Professional Journalists’ annual Green Eyeshade Awards honor the best online, radio, print and television journalism in the southeastern United States.

Excellence In Financial Journalism Awards

The Excellence in Financial Journalism Awards, sponsored by the New York State Society of CPAs, honor the best in business news journalism from across the nation.

2019 Best Audio, Small Media — “Fatal Flaws: How Kentucky Is Failing Its Workers”

SPJ Louisville

Seven first place awards including:

And two second place awards: