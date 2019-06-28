The Louisville Public Media team took home some serious hardware during this year’s award season. Congrats to the reporters and editors from WFPL, Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Ohio Valley ReSource! Here’s a rundown, and links to read our award-winning work.
Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism
The Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism recognize the best health reporting in print, broadcast and online media.
- 2019 Award in the Consumer/feature (large) category for Fatal Flaws: How Kentucky Is Failing Its Workers, a collaboration between the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, the Ohio Valley ReSource and the Center for Public Integrity.
Edward R. Murrow Award
The Radio Television Digital News Association honors outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.
- 2019 Regional Award — Overall Excellence
- 2019 Regional Award — Investigative Reporting for “Fatal Flaws”
- 2019 Regional Award — Excellence in Writing for Ryan Van Velzer’s Environmental Reporting
Investigative Reporters and Editors
The country’s top investigative journalism association honors the best work in the nation.
- 2018 Investigative Radio – Finalist – “Fatal Flaws”
Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters
Louisville Public Media’s news teams took home five first place awards, including an award for Overall Excellence (which included submissions from everyone in the newsroom).
Other first place awards included:
- Best Reporter for WFPL Environment Reporter Ryan Van Velzer
- Best Light Feature for Kyeland Jackson’s story on Cheese the Dog
- Investigative Reporting for Jake Ryan’s investigation into bedbugs at a Louisville public housing complex
- Digital Coverage for Alexandra Kanik, Eleanor Klibanoff and Jeff Young’s work on Fatal Flaws
Green Eyeshade Award
The Society of Professional Journalists’ annual Green Eyeshade Awards honor the best online, radio, print and television journalism in the southeastern United States.
- 2019 Investigative Reporting (Radio) – 1st Place – “A Louisville Family Reported Sexual Abuse By A Coach. He Worked With Kids For 15 More Years.”
- 2019 Investigative Reporting (Radio) – 2nd Place – “Despite Calls For Help, Bedbugs Infest Louisville Public Housing Complex.”
- 2019 Public Service In Radio Journalism — 1st Place — “Fatal Flaws.”
Excellence In Financial Journalism Awards
The Excellence in Financial Journalism Awards, sponsored by the New York State Society of CPAs, honor the best in business news journalism from across the nation.
- 2019 Best Audio, Small Media — “Fatal Flaws: How Kentucky Is Failing Its Workers”
SPJ Louisville
Seven first place awards including:
- Ryan Van Velzer for Weather/Environmental Writing in the Metro Louisville category;
- Curious Louisville for Best Podcast in the Metro Louisville category;
- Ashlie Stevens for Best Sound Mixing in the Metro Louisville category;
- Eleanor Klibanoff and Amina Elahi for Government Reporting in the Metro Louisville category for their stories on sexual harassment allegations in Kentucky government;
- Lisa Gillespie for Public Affairs Reporting in the Broadcast category;
- Kate Howard for Crime/Courts reporting in the Broadcast category for her story on racial disparities in Kentucky’s juvenile justice system;
- Amina Elahi for Hard Feature Reporting in the broadcast category
- Jacob Ryan for Enterprise in the Broadcast category for his story about a bedbug outbreak in a Louisville public housing complex.
And two second place awards:
- Kyeland Jackson, Lisa Gillespie and Amina Elahi for Continuing Coverage in the Broadcast category for stories they did on concentrated poverty for The Next Louisville;
- And Fatal Flaws for Enterprise/Investigation in the Metro Louisville category.