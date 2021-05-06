Louisville Public Media’s daily and investigative news teams won four Edward R. Murrow regional awards for coverage in 2020. The awards are presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association, and honor newsrooms for outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of the competition. WFPL’s region includes Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

WFPL took top honors in four categories:

Breaking News Coverage: Amid Protests, Law Enforcement Kills David McAtee

Continuing Coverage: Protests Over Police Killing of Breonna Taylor

Excellence in Sound: Louisville Metro Council Approves Ban On No-Knock Warrants

Overall Excellence: WFPL News Louisville