Louisville Public Media’s daily and investigative news teams won four Edward R. Murrow regional awards for coverage in 2020. The awards are presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association, and honor newsrooms for outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.
Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of the competition. WFPL’s region includes Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
WFPL took top honors in four categories:
Breaking News Coverage: Amid Protests, Law Enforcement Kills David McAtee
Continuing Coverage: Protests Over Police Killing of Breonna Taylor
- As Friday Night Protests Diverged In Louisville, Chaos
Police Move On Protesters Prior To Curfew On Fourth Night Of Unrest
- After Police Shoot Man In West End, Calls For Justice, Body Camera Footage
- Protesters Say They Were Assaulted Before Arrest, Feared COVID-19 In Jail
- Why Black Women Like Breonna Taylor Still Need ‘Say Her Name’ Movement
- After AG Decision, Protesters Say They’re Still Fighting For Black Children
- Police Drones Capture ‘Beautiful And Ugly Truths’ Of Louisville Protests
Excellence in Sound: Louisville Metro Council Approves Ban On No-Knock Warrants
Overall Excellence: WFPL News Louisville
- 40 Arrested In Third Night Of Louisville Protests
- Police Crackdown On A Fourth Night Of Protests In Louisville
- As Police Narrative Evolves, Family And Friends Don’t Budge: David McAtee Wouldn’t Shoot At Police
- Louisville Metro Council Approves Ban On No-Knock Warrants
- Which Louisville Judge Let Police Search Your House? Most Signatures Are Unreadable
- Gov. Beshear Offered ‘Self-Quarantine’ Unemployment. Now State Is Backtracking — And Billing
- The Toll Of Multiple Crises Weighs On Louisvillians. But With Trauma, There Are Inequities
- Can JCPS Proposal Bring Equity? Segregated Elementary Schools Raise Questions
- Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors On Living With The Outcome