Kentucky’s primary election is now on June 23rd, and half of Louisville’s Metro Council seats — the even-numbered ones, this time — will be up for election (though not all of them have contested primaries).

As part of WFPL News’ voter guide, we’re holding virtual candidate forums for many of the contested Metro Council races, moderated by WFPL City Reporter Amina Elahi. Join us live for the conversations on Facebook, and submit your questions for the candidates ahead of time here. And check out our comprehensive voter guide for all of the local primary elections in early June.

Wednesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.: District 8

We’ll talk with the three Democrats vying to replace incumbent Councilman Brandon Coan:

Shawn Reilly

Daniel Borsch

Cassie Chambers Armstrong

There are no Republican candidates running for this seat.

Thursday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m.: TBD

Tuesday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m.: TBD

Wednesday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.: District 4

We’ll talk with the six Democrats vying to replace incumbent Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith:

Adam Caperton

Aletha Fields

Robert LeVertis Bell

Ron Bolton

Jecorey Arthur (invited, but hasn’t yet confirmed)

Darryl Young, Jr. (invited, but hasn’t yet confirmed)

There are no Republican candidates running for this seat.

This post will be updated when additional forum participants are confirmed.