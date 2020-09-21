In this year like no other, Election 2020 will be unlike other elections. The coronavirus pandemic makes some of the usual in-person voting a potential health hazard. Election officials have had to create new ways to safely and fairly conduct elections. And the hyper-partisan political atmosphere can make it harder to get accurate information about how to vote.

The Ohio Valley ReSource is ready to help you get the information you need. What are your questions and concerns about Election 2020?

Do you know how to register to vote in your state? What your options are for mail-in or absentee voting?

What do need to know about polling places, voting safely in person, or voting early?

What do you think are barriers that might keep you or others from exercising the right to vote?

Use this quick form to send us your questions and concerns and we’ll do our best to answer them in an upcoming story and in our “Pandemic Voter Guides” for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.