This is an important election year for Kentuckians as many state and federal offices are on the ballot, including all of Kentucky’s state House seats and many state Senate seats.

Additionally, there’s the Louisville mayoral race.

But when you look over the ballot, there may be some positions that leave you wondering — well, what exactly they are and how they affect the county, positions like the property valuation administrator (PVA).

It’s an elected position that’s actually been in the spotlight recently.

According to WDRB, Democratic PVA nominee Colleen Younger — who is the chief of staff for Tony Lindauer, the current PVA — is accused of using data tools to look up information on her Republican opponent, John May.

Lindauer said the search was in relation to the PVA’s ongoing dispute with Gov. Matt Bevin over the tax value of Bevin’s home in Anchorage.

As WDRB’s Chris Otts wrote:

“Lindauer said Mayor Greg Fischer’s office had asked for the PVA’s assistance in investigating a potential connection between May — who performed an appraisal for Bevin last year – and one of the board members who might hear Bevin’s appeal of his home’s value last summer.”

This story actually helps illustrate some of what a property valuation administrator does.

Jason Hancock, the director of valuation at the Jefferson County PVA office said the department assesses all real and personal property that’s not exempted from taxation.

“There are many different tasks throughout the year, there could be from personal property returns, to motor vehicle values, to real estate — commercial, residential and agricultural — values,” said Hancock.

The PVA does not set property tax rates, nor do they collect property taxes; the PVA is simply charged with determining the fair market value of each property within their jurisdiction.

In order to run for this office, candidates have to meet a few basic qualifications: they must be at least 24 years of age at the time of election; a citizen of Kentucky; a resident of Kentucky for two years; and a resident of the county for at least one year, preceding the election.

“There is also an examination they have to pass to be eligible to run,” Hancock said.

This examination, which is administered by the Kentucky Department of Revenue, consists of three sections of general knowledge: vocabulary, reading comprehension and mathematics.

About The Candidates

Incumbent Tony Lindauer did not file for re-election. There are two candidates running, Republican John May and Democrat Colleen Younger.

John May (R)

John May is a Kentucky certified real estate appraiser and a licensed Kentucky real estate broker. In 2005, Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher appointed May to fill the unexpired term for Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator after the retirement of Denise Harper Angel.

After serving as PVA, May was appointed Deputy Commissioner, and then Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Revenue, the state agency that oversees all property valuation offices in the state.

Colleen Younger (D)

Younger served under former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson as a neighborhood coordinator and as a project manager for Operation Brightside, where she designed and implemented programs for at-risk youth.

She currently serves as the Chief of Staff at the Jefferson County PVA. In her role with the PVA, she created the Library Conferencing Program, which allows property owners to discuss their property assessment with PVA staff at local libraries each year during the PVA conferencing period.

She is also affiliated with Younger Group Real Estate.