The coronavirus vaccines are coming. After a year dominated by quarantine, lockdowns and far too many deaths and illnesses, the arrival of vaccines produced by two pharmaceutical companies promises relief at last.

But the vaccine’s arrival also brings questions. Who will get them first? How do you sign up to get the vaccine? What do we know about their development, approval and safety?

Send us your questions and the Ohio Valley ReSource and its partner stations will try to answer them for you. Use the tool here to submit your question and we’ll be in touch soon. We might not get all the answers but we pledge to give it our best shot.