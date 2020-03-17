The COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on all of us. Whether or not we get sick, many of us are stressed financially and emotionally. Here’s a list of resources for the Louisville community during this time. If you have suggestions for additions please email: news@wfpl.org.

Where To Find Meals

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is offering free breakfast and lunch for any child under the age of 18, at 45 different sites, Mon.-Fri. Most sites operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here for a list of locations and hours.

For weeknights, there’s Dare to Care Kids’ Café, where anyone under 18 can pickup a grab and go meal. Here’s a list of locations and hours.

JCPS students, parents and staff can also call 313-HELP for district assistance.

For seniors (60+), the city is offering up meals from 10 a.m. to noon, each weekday at the following locations:

Mondays – Shawnee Community Center (607 S. 37th St., 40212)

Tuesdays – Beechmont Community Center (205 Wellington Avenue, 40214)

Wednesdays – Sun Valley Community Center (6505 Bethany Lane, 40272)

Wednesdays – East Government Center (200 Juneau Drive, 40243)

Thursdays – Wilderness Road Senior Center (8111 Blue Lick Road, 40219)

Fridays – Arthur S Kling Center (219 W. Ormsby Ave., 40203)

For more information on senior meal service click here.

For people of all ages, Dare To Care has this interactive map for finding a food bank near you.

You can also call Dare To Care for help finding food assistance at 502-966-3821.

Internet Access

Charter is offering free Spectrum broadband and WiFi for 60 days for families of K-12 or college students, beginning Monday, Mar. 16. Here’s the number to call: 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived as well. More info here.

Unemployment Insurance

Gov. Andy Beshear is waiving the waiting period and work-search requirements for those seeking unemployment insurance. You can apply by phone at 1-877-369-5984, or online at www.kentuckycareercenter.com. Here’s a helpful video from the state on how to apply:

Help For Small Businesses

Gov. Andy Beshear has just applied to the federal government for economic relief for businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic. If his request is approved, it will mean businesses will be able to apply for low interest loans to help recover. More information to come.

Addiction Help

Narcotics Anonymous, Louisville Area: 502-569-1769

Greater Louisville Intergroup of Alcoholic Anonymous: 502-582-1849

Ways To Help Out

Louisville COVID-19 Elder and High-Risk Match Program matches volunteers with people in need of assistance, from pharmacy pickups to grocery runs. Here’s the website.

The governor’s recent order directing restaurants and bars to end in-house service will no doubt be tough on the Louisville restaurant industry and its workers. The website Keep Louisville Restaurants Strong allows users to shop gift cards to support restaurants and bars over this period. If you’re a restaurant owner, you can list gift card. There are also resources for restaurant workers facing unemployment or loss of income during this time.