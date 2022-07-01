Fourth of July weekend is here, which means there are plenty of festivities and fireworks displays to choose from.

Here’s a list of some in Louisville and Southern Indiana:

Waterfront Park Fourth of July

Hosted by the Marshall Family Foundation in collaboration with several local organizations, people can head to Waterfront Park for a free festival.

The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature food trucks, performances and family-friendly activities. Then at 9:45 p.m., a fireworks show will take place over the Ohio River.

Crescent Hill Fourth of July Festival

The Crescent Hill neighborhood is holding a two-day festival of food, music and activities on Sunday and Monday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

There is a fireworks display planned for 10 p.m. Monday night.

This event is free and open to the public.

Paristown Fourth of July

The Crashers will be playing at the Paristown Fourth of July event. Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Following the concert, a fireworks display will start at 9:45 p.m.

This is a paid ticketed event.

New Albany Shoreline Independence Celebration

The City of New Albany, Ind., is hosting an event at the Riverfront Amphitheater on July 3 with performances by The Crashers, as well as food, inflatables and games.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday with a fireworks display scheduled to begin at dark.

This event is free and open to the public.

Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Parade!

Starting at 10 a.m. on July 4, the parade will move down Spring Street in historic downtown Jeffersonville, Ind.

At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a celebration in Warder Park.

This event is free and open to the public.

Clarksville Independence Day Concert

Starting at 3 p.m. on July 3, at the St. Anthony Catholic Church, people can enjoy what organizers called “patriotic music and songs.”

This event is free and open to the public.

Riverview Park Independence Festival

Riverview Park in the South End will offer music, food and a splash park.

The free event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Prospect’s July 4th Community Celebration & Fireworks Extravaganza

This free event in Prospect will feature a parade, music and food.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. to kick off the festivities, before a fireworks display set to start at dusk.