The Federal Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Kentucky to open two new vaccination centers in Henderson and Laurel counties next week.

The goal of the program is to focus on vaccinating communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection.

“The program will also enhance our efforts to provide health-equity solutions through mobile operations from each location,” said Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

The sites, open Tuesday through Saturday, will be capable of administering up to 7,000 doses a week. The centers will follow Kentucky’s eligibility requirements and will accommodate walk-up visitors.

The White House identified the sites as scoring high on social vulnerability indexes, based on data points including socioeconomic status.

In Henderson County, just over a third of residents have received a vaccination, the poverty rate is at 18.6%, and one in five residents has a disability, according to a White House fact sheet.

Less than a third of residents have received a vaccination in Laurel County, the poverty rate stands at 23.7%, and nearly one in five residents has a disability.

The centers are slated to run for at least six weeks.

Site Details via the Officer of Gov. Andy Beshear:

Henderson County: The center opens Thursday, April 29, at 3341 Kentucky 351 (Zion Road), Henderson, Ky. Personnel from the Department of Defense will support administration of the vaccine at this location.

Laurel County: The center opens Wednesday, April 28, at 200 County Extension Road, London, Ky. Personnel from the National Disaster Medical System and staff from American Medical Response will support administration of the vaccine at this location.