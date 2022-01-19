Winter weather is on its way to Louisville with plummeting temperatures and snow.

The area is expected to begin seeing snow Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

Forecasters predict 1 to 3 inches of snow across the area.

As temperatures drop, the threat of slick surfaces increases.

“The pavement temperature matters to us because at that point that’s where any precipitation, water or whatnot is gonna freeze on the pavement,” Director of Metro Emergency Services Jody Meiman said.

Louisville’s size means that salt trucks have to work in a wide range of areas and be ready to change plans quickly.

“It could be snowing downtown or snowing in the east and not snowing in the west,” Metro Public Works Director Vanessa Burns said. “So we often have to change what we do based on where that snow is arriving.”

Crews plan to work overnight Wednesday to prepare roads for the snowfall expected on Thursday.

Jefferson County Public Schools, which had already moved to non-traditional instruction due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19, announced Thursday would be a weather NTI day allowing for some staff members to stay at home.

Meiman reminded people to be careful when driving and ensure that their cars are equipped with emergency kits. He also said that while power outages are expected, people using generators should not to use them inside enclosed spaces, such as their homes or attached garages.

Because of low temperatures, Operation White Flag will go into effect at participating locations allowing for people to stay in shelters until the weather passes. Participating shelters include Wayside Christian Mission, Salvation Army Center of Hope and St. Vincent de Paul for men only.