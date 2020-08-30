A total of 4,503 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kentucky this week, setting a record high as the Labor Day weekend and 146th running of the Kentucky Derby approach.

“That means we have to do better,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release Sunday. “With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”

In many districts, school began this past week, and some are meeting in-person despite Beshear’s recommendation to postpone in-person instruction until Sept. 28. Children accounted for 746 of the new cases this week, or about 16.5%.

Beshear reported 462 new cases on Sunday, bringing the commonwealth to a new total of 48,032 since the first case was recorded in March. There have been 930 deaths caused by COVID-19, nine of which were newly reported Sunday, according to the state.

The deaths were:

An 82-year-old man from Lincoln County;

a 66-year-old woman from Russell County;

a 71-year-old man from Green County;

an 80-year-old woman from Calloway County;

an 83-year-old man from Harlan County,

a 75-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Casey County;

and an 82-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from Fayette County.

In the press release, the governor and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack urged Kentuckians to continue to wear masks.

With Oaks Day, the Kentucky Derby and Labor Day approaching, Stack said anyone out in public should social distance, wear a mask and wash their hands often.

“If we all do these things, we have a much better chance for safer, healthier fall and winter holidays with family and friends,” Stack said.

There will be no spectators at the races at Churchill Downs this week due to the escalation of coronavirus cases in Jefferson County. Bars are open, with a 10 p.m. curfew for last call, and both bars and restaurants are open indoors at 50% capacity.