Gov. Andy Beshear announced there are 92 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, the largest single-day increase to date. That brings the state’s total to 394, with more than 5,500 people tested. Of the new cases, 23 are in Jefferson County for a total of 126.

Although Beshear said there were no new deaths related to COVID-19 to report, right after the briefing Northern Kentucky Health Department announced this evening that a 66-year-old woman from Kenton County who had the disease passed away.

“We are seeing at least the start of our surge and we know that now, more than ever, that we have to engage in social distancing and we have to do our duty as a Kentuckian and as an American,” Beshear said in his daily briefing. He urged Kentuckians to stay home except for work and essential errands such as buying groceries.

The number of cases will continue to increase, and there may be a day with even more new cases, Beshear said.

He also announced a disaster declaration from the federal government through which Kentucky can receive reimbursement from FEMA for up to 75% of some costs related to the state’s coronavirus response. A variety of items fall under that including establishing temporary medical facilities, which Beshear said is something the state is working on.

The maximum for unemployment benefits will grow by $600 per week, following an agreement with the Department of Labor that Beshear said he signed today. The number of benefit weeks will also increase to 39, amid other changes. He continued to encourage Kentuckians who have lost their jobs to file for unemployment.