A handful of local refugee teenagers are learning photography skills this week through a workshop held at Kentucky Refugee Ministries. Give a Kid a Camera is a national nonprofit that teaches disadvantaged kids about photography and gives them the opportunity to practice it.

On the third day of the workshop, the students learned about photo composition and how to notice patterns, color, and shadows in order to make a picture better.

Boss Muhoza, a student originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said that he’s learned a lot within the three day lessons.

“People should learn photography. It’s an important tool and I appreciate it, because you can do so much with photography. You can show the world a lot,” said Muhoza.

As the class gathered their cameras in preparation to take pictures outside, Give a Kid a Camera founder Tom O’Neill said the importance of the organization is greater than simply teaching kids how to use a camera.

“It may be small but I think the interaction with the kids means a lot,” he said. “The photography is nice, but a big part of it is someone just showing interest in them.”



O’Neill, who has been a photojournalist for more than 30 years, said that he believes photography is “a great way to express yourself,” especially for the students.

Muhoza said that he realizes he has an interest in taking pictures of people.

“I like taking pictures, I just want to get better at it,” Muhoza said.

The program includes classroom lessons and plenty of time for the students to explore the nearby area to take pictures. On Friday, Kentucky Refugee Ministries will host a photo display of the work the students have created.