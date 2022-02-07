U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth has endorsed Morgan McGarvey as his choice to succeed him in Congress. Yarmuth touts the Louisville lawmaker’s progressive credentials as Democrats try to retain their lone seat in Kentucky’s congressional delegation.

McGarvey is the top-ranking Democrat in the Republican-led Kentucky Senate. He’s already amassed a huge fundraising advantage over his primary rival, state Rep. Attica Scott, in the Louisville-area 3rd District.

At their joint appearance Monday, Yarmuth referred to McGarvey as a “true champion of progressive values.” He said McGarvey has shown an ability to help build coalitions “necessary to create meaningful change.”