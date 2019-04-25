As part of the 2019 Festival of Faiths, an annual multi-faith conference, Kentucky singer and cellist Ben Sollee will share the Kentucky Center stage with some fellow musicians — as well as some neuroscientists from the University of Louisville’s Depression Center.

Together, they will discuss the power of music, mental health, and searching for connectivity; this ties into this year’s Festival of Faith’s theme of “Sacred Cosmos: Faith and Science.”

“The idea for this program began as a conversation between Teddy Abrams, Jesse Wright from the UofL Depression Center and Marianne Welch,” Sollee said. “It was about music and how it can help mental health and how mental health produces music in some situations, like Beethoven and Schumann.”

Sollee, who curated the event, will be joined by other performers.

“We’ve got Julia Purcell of Maiden Radio and Jason Clayborn and his singers from St. Stephen’s [Church] that are going to be giving performances and then discussing their devotional practice in music,” Sollee said.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. A full line-up of Festival of Faiths programming can be viewed here.