Drivers who frequently travel down Bardstown Road may need to plan alternate routes in the coming weeks. Sunday will mark the first of several overnight closures planned around the Highlands neighborhood this month.

Work crews are expected to resurface asphalt, as well as add turning lanes and new safety features to crosswalks along the road. It’s part of a beautification and safety project that was announced in the summer of 2021.

The stretch between Eastern Parkway and Grinstead Drive will be completely closed to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. all week until Friday morning.

Starting next Sunday, nightly lane closures on other sections of Bardstown Road will be in effect every night through Friday Oct. 21. Those will be staggered as crews complete work between Bonnycastle Avenue and Eastern Parkway, then between Grinstead Drive and Broadway later in the week.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

There will be signage and detours to guide drivers during the construction periods.

The work schedule is subject to change in the case of inclement weather or other barriers. For updates, visit the Kentucky Department of Transportation website or the District 5 traffic information Facebook or Twitter pages.