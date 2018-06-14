Thursday at 8:00 p.m., WFPL will broadcast “Stories of Ali: Ali’s West End.”

The program — the second in a series — was recorded live at the Muhammad Ali Center on June 2, 2018. It’s a conversation about the West Louisville neighborhood of Parkland, where a young Cassius Clay grew up in the 1940s and 1950s. It features three men who grew up near the Clays: Rudy Davidson, a former government worker; Bob Coleman, who used to own and operate Jeffersontown Paper Company; and Dr. Henry Cobbs, the dean of academics at the Air Force Special Operations School.

In the hour-long discussion, Davidson, Coleman and Cobbs describe what Parkland was like back then (vacant land, horses and fruit trees!) and their memories of Ali, who they often call by his childhood nickname, GG. You can listen in the player above, or tune in Thursday to 89.3 WFPL.