Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and, every week, introduces you to an artist in the community.

Here’s a snippet from this week’s newsletter:

Events, exhibitions, etc…

The African American Theatre Program at U of L is presenting a pre-recorded event. Speakers include theater artist Sidney Monroe Williams; artist and chemist Elmer Lucille Allen; and the winners of the 2022 MLK Artist Contest. It will stream on Facebook and YouTube.

Date: Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. More info here .

The Muhammad Ali Center will host screenings of King’s famous 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech all day on a loop. Screenings are free, but because of COVID-19, seating is limited.

Date: Jan. 17 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info here .

University of Kentucky and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government host the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. Events include the Freedom March and a virtual program with guest speaker U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Date: Jan. 17 10 a.m. and noon. Details here .

The solo exhibition of Shauntrice Martin, Community Connections artist-in-residence at the Speed Art Museum, is called “Something in the Water.” Martin’s work in the show celebrates her African and Choctaw heritage.

Dates: Now – Feb. 20. More information here .

“Asia in Motion” opens at the Hite Art Institute this week. The exhibition features contemporary artists of Asian descent, and is presented in partnership with the 2022 Southeast Conference of the Association for Asian Studies.

Dates: Jan. 14 – Feb. 18. Details here .

This Bridge Theatre presents “Ossietzky: A Peace Play” at the Kentucky Center. The show is about Carl Von Ossietzky, a journalist who won a Nobel Peace Prize while imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp.

Dates: Jan. 20 – 30. Ticket info here .

“Still, Life! Mourning, Meaning, Mending” at 21c Museum reflects on, grieves and memorializes the last two years of the global pandemic and racial justice reckoning.

Dates: Now – December 2022. More info here .

In case you missed it…

“Crafting the Vernacular” at KMAC Museum features contemporary artists using the medium of glass to reflect on their own experiences, culture and upbringings. For Nate Watson, the show is a homecoming.

The Forecastle music festival is slated to make a return in 2022. The lineup this year includes hometown rapper Jack Harlow, Tame Impala and Tyler, the Creator.

Roots 101 African American Museum in Louisville has been named one of the top 10 Best New Attractions as part of USA Today’s Reader Choice 2021. The announcement came out just before the new year, and Roots 101 founder Lamont Collins told WFPL News, “it’s a validation… validation that the story’s worthy to be told.”

Louisville Ballet cancelled in-person performances this month due an “alarming rise in COVID-19 infection rates throughout our community,” according to an email signed by the artistic director. They’re moving the shows “to the digital stage.”

Jason Isbell announced he has tested positive for COVID-19, and has therefore postponed his shows in Louisville slated for this weekend. WFPK has more details.

Louisville Free Public Library has a program that offers free wireless internet hot spots to residents during the pandemic. But they might run out of hot spots soon, and there’s now a waitlist.

Support for this story was provided in part by the Great Meadows Foundation.