Teachers are headed back to the statehouse Thursday in a continued sickout to protest several bills under consideration by Kentucky lawmakers.

Teachers wearing red shirts filled the Capitol rotunda Wednesday afternoon shouting, “Whose Schools? Our Schools.” It’s a scene that is being repeated Thursday — with no clear end. None of the controversial education bills in the House and Senate are currently scheduled to be heard at a specific time or place.

Jefferson County Public Schools was the only district to close Wednesday due to a significant number of requested teacher absences. By late Wednesday evening, JCPS and its neighboring districts in Bullitt and Oldham counties had each called off Thursday classes.

A number of advocacy groups are raising an uproar on social media about education bills in the legislature, but no organization publicly called for a sickout this week. Thursday’s school cancellations represent the third day of protests in Frankfort, after the grassroots advocacy group KY 120 Strong incited teachers to close schools in a handful of districts one week ago.

Jonese Franklin

While Kentucky education leaders are divided in their calls to action, they are largely opposed to these bills:

House Bill 205 would create a significant tax incentive for donations that support scholarships to help send primarily low-income students to private schools. The nonpartisan Legislative Research Commission estimates it would cost Kentucky $21 million in lost revenue in its first year.

Where it’s at – The bill passed the House Education committee, but whether it has enough votes to pass the House is questionable. There has been speculation from social media groups that the tax credits may resurface in HB 354, a tax bill being worked out in a conference committee, after the General Assembly adjourns.

Forget HB205. HB354 Is a Tax Bill That's Already Passed Both Chambers and Being Gutted for STCs Tomorrow After They Gavel Out. GO! — Dear JCPS (@Dear_JCPS) March 6, 2019

House Bill 525 would change the nominee process and the makeup of the board of trustees that manages teacher pensions. The measure would reduce the influence of the Kentucky Educators Association, which now nominates four of 11 board seats.

Where it’s at – The House State Government committee passed a revised version of HB525 last week despite the outcry of hundreds of teachers who showed up to protest this bill specifically. The revised bill would change the board from 11 to 13 members, with two members chosen from nominees by the Kentucky Educators association; six members chosen by other educator groups; and three members appointed by the governor (up from 2); plus the state treasurer and chief state school officer, as before.

This bill has been posted on the House Orders of the Day, which means it could be voted on at any time.

Senate Bill 250 applies only to Jefferson County and would expand the powers of the superintendent. The most contentious provision is that it would give the superintendent more authority in selecting principals, which are currently hired in conjunction with school councils composed of teachers and parents.

Where it’s at – The bill passed committee Wednesday with a revision that would let school councils still be involved in principal selection, but with the superintendent having final say. The Senate could vote on this bill at any time.

Teachers began congregating between the House and Senate chambers Thursday morning. The Senate Education Committee meets Thursday at 11:30 am. Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim said in a Facebook message to association members Wednesday night that both the local and state teachers’ associations are not opposed to any bills being considered in that committee this week.

This story has been updated.