LouCity FC officials unveiled the completed Lynn Family Stadium Tuesday, ending nearly two years of construction.

The $67 million stadium is named after Kentucky Native Mark Lynn and his wife Cindy, who entered into a 10-year partnership with LouCity FC. The stadium uses real grass and can hold around 15,000 people for concerts. Crews broke ground on the site in 2018.

LouCity FC President Brad Estes said cooperation with the city, which fronted part of the stadium’s costs, was vital to the stadium’s construction.

“It’s important that we don’t take that for granted because your local government doesn’t have to support you,” Estes said. “And look what we’ve been able to do. This used to be a junkyard right here…and now we have this beautiful stadium.”

Media were offered a tour of the completed stadium Tuesday. Here are some of the views from the tour.

The first United Soccer League regular season home game in the stadium is April 11. LouCity FC Spokesperson Howie Lindsey said regular tickets for that game are sold out. Season tickets which include access to that game are still on sale. Estes said work to create a new team logo will continue through the season.