Sports
March 3, 2020

LouCity FC officials unveiled the completed Lynn Family Stadium Tuesday, ending nearly two years of construction. 

The Lynn Family Stadium is shaped in like a bourbon barrel, and has standing fan sections for both teamsKyeland Jackson | wfpl.org

The $67 million stadium is named after Kentucky Native Mark Lynn and his wife Cindy, who entered into a 10-year partnership with LouCity FC. The stadium uses real grass and can hold around 15,000 people for concerts. Crews broke ground on the site in 2018. 

The new LouCityFC stadium can seat more than 11,000 people, and has standing room for concertsKyeland Jackson | wfpl.org

LouCity FC President Brad Estes said cooperation with the city, which fronted part of the stadium’s costs, was vital to the stadium’s construction.

“It’s important that we don’t take that for granted because your local government doesn’t have to support you,” Estes said. “And look what we’ve been able to do. This used to be a junkyard right here…and now we have this beautiful stadium.”

The Lynn Family Stadium's field uses real grass, which cost around $1.2 million to buy and will cost an additional "couple hundred thousand dollars” annually to maintainKyeland Jackson | wfpl.org

Media were offered a tour of the completed stadium Tuesday. Here are some of the views from the tour.

Lights at the Lynn Family Station feature lighting that can adjust to different colors and adjust to the music or crowdKyeland Jackson | wfpl.org

The first United Soccer League regular season home game in the stadium is April 11. LouCity FC Spokesperson Howie Lindsey said regular tickets for that game are sold out. Season tickets which include access to that game are still on sale. Estes said work to create a new team logo will continue through the season.

Officials raised the LouCity FC flag Tuesday after completing construction for the stadiumKyeland Jackson | wfpl.org

Kyeland Jackson
By Kyeland Jackson @KyelandJ
Kyeland Jackson is an Associate Producer for WFPL News.