9:42 a.m.: It’s a rainy Election Day in Jefferson County, and we won’t know how or if the weather ends up affecting the turnout until later. But yesterday, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes predicted a statewide voter turnout of about 33 percent. If that bears out, it will be slightly higher than the state’s last two gubernatorial elections; voter turnout was 30.6 percent in 2015, when Gov. Matt Bevin was first elected and 28.6 percent in 2011, when Gov. Steve Beshear was reelected to his second term.

In Jefferson County, Jefferson County Clerk’s spokesman Nore Ghibaudy said he expects voter turnout to be higher than in recent gubernatorial races, based on the number of absentee ballots his office has already collected.

“I think here in Jefferson County, with the candidates getting out and pushing for a vote here, I think we’re going to see anywhere from maybe 38 to 41 percent,” Ghibaudy said.

Higher-than-average voter turnout in Jefferson County could favor Democratic candidates. Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in Jefferson County 3-to-2. –Liz Schlemmer and Lisa Autry.

